BBNaija Season 4: 5 Things To Expect As Show Begins June 30th

The much-anticipated season 4 edition of Big Brother Naija is set to premiere on June 30, 2019.

In a post shared on the official Instagram page of DSTV on Monday, June 3, 2019, stated that the show will kick off on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

They wrote: “Okay! We CAN’T wait no more! #BBNaija2019 storms your screens on June 30th! *Available on all DStv packages* Proudly sponsored by @bet9jaig,” the post reads.

Big Brother Naija is a live show where a group of people all live under the same roof for 3 months, each week, the housemates compete to vote out one of their own, until the last remaining player claims a whopping prize.

The 2019 auditions were held in February and March 2019, but with the large turnout of potential housemates, only few will be chosen.

Below are 5 things to expect in BBNaija 2019 edition.

1. The BBNaija 2019 ‘Forget Wahala’ will be filmed in Nigeria for the first time. The show which will air for a period of 90 days will hold precisely in Lagos, Nigeria.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will return as the host of the BBNaija reality TV show and the eviction show.

3. Just like previous seasons – “see Gobe” and “Double Wahala” – season 4 of the reality TV show comes with a new theme entitled “Forget Wahala” which literally means the audience should brace up for a hotter and drama-filled edition.

4. This year, the house will host more Nigerian celebrity guests visiting the housemates.

5. Bet9ja will possibly be having the audience bet on activities of the house that include Head of House, Task winner, first housemate to be evicted and winner of the show.

