BBNaija Season 5 ‘LockDown’ Reunion Begins Today

Big Brother Season 5 ‘LockDown’ reunion 2021 would be starting today according to organisers of the show.
The reunion is usually done as part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality TV prpgramme.
Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown was the 5th edition of the reality TV show.
It premiered on 19 July 2020 on Africa Magic and the live feed on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from ex-housemate season one returned as host.
Below are the list of the ex-house mates of the season 5 Lockdown edition;
Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe
Dorathy Bachor
Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson
Ozoemena Chukwu “Ozo”
Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure
Victoria “Vee” Adeyele
Timmy Sinclair “Trikytee”
Nelson Enwerem “Prince”
Terseer Kiddwaya Waya
Lucy Essien
Erica Nlewedim
Ezekiel Bright “Brighto”
Osemudiame
Florence Wathoni Anyansi
Tolani “Tolanibaj” Shobajo
Praise Nelson
Aisha Umaru “Kaisha”
Eric Akhigbe
Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi
Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba
Kate “Ka3na” Jones