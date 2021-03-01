BBNaija Season 5 ‘LockDown’ Reunion Begins Today

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Big Brother Season 5 ‘LockDown’ reunion 2021 would be starting today according to organisers of the show.

The reunion is usually done as part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality TV prpgramme.

Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown was the 5th edition of the reality TV show.

It premiered on 19 July 2020 on Africa Magic and the live feed on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu from ex-housemate season one returned as host.

Below are the list of the ex-house mates of the season 5 Lockdown edition;

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe

Laycon wins BBNaija Season 5

Dorathy Bachor

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson

Ozoemena Chukwu “Ozo”

2020 Big Brother Naija reality star Ozoemena Chukwu

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele

Timmy Sinclair “Trikytee”

Nelson Enwerem “Prince”

Terseer Kiddwaya Waya

Lucy Essien

Erica Nlewedim

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto”

Osemudiame

Florence Wathoni Anyansi

Tolani “Tolanibaj” Shobajo

Praise Nelson

Aisha Umaru “Kaisha”

Eric Akhigbe

Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba

Kate “Ka3na” Jones