BBNAIJA  Season 7:  Hermes, Adekunle, 4 Other Housemates Emerge Early Favourites

The Big-brother Naija season 7, themed “Level Up”, started on Saturday, July 23, with the first set of 12 housemates. An additional 12 were added on Sunday.

The housemates have been received with different degrees of enthusiasm and fans are already discussing favourite housemates.

Out of the 24 housemates participating in the reality show, 6 of them appear to have become fans favourites.

Below are the housemates who have generated considerable amount of buzz on social media and why.

HERMES

Chibueze “Hermes” Iyele has become an early big brother naija favourite because of his unusual style. His numerous piercings, tinted hair, eyebrows, and his controversial relationship status have gotten tongues wagging online.

He revealed that he has two girlfriends who know each other and are free to have other sexual partners. Another contributing factor to his popularity is the fact that he has performed as a dancer in music videos. Hermes was featured in Burna Boy’s “Monsters you made” music video; Davido and Focalistic’s “Ke Star” music video; as well as Ajebo Hustler’s “Loyalty”.

Twitter user, @Rhorshid tweeted “Chibueze “Hermes” Iyele is in #BigBrother House, History is about to happen. You are all about to witness a raw rarity in crass, creed, street, and brilliance, all of these and more are what this Oworonshoki bred embodies. Hermes is/will be the show”.

@Lawretharr spoke about how supportive Hermes’ two girlfriends are of him, describing it as cute.

“Hermès has the most cooperative girlfriends. They are tagging each other on posts in support of him. How cute. Half the ladies mocking the situation are in monogamous relationships with shamelessly polygamous men”, he tweeted.

SHEGGZ

Segun Daniel Olusemo also known as “Sheggz” is another early favorite because of his charming looks and British accent. He also caught the admiration of Nigerians because of his budding romance with fellow housemate Bella. He’s based in England and works as an actor and a professional footballer.

Twitter user, @ SavvyRinu shared her immediate support for Shegzz tweeting, “Sheggz is my winner of this year’s BBN”.

Another Twitter user, @Lovee_v99 said, “Sheggz don’t even need to talk to get to the finals even if you sleep all day I will still vote for you”.

ADEKUNLE

Adekunle Tobilola Olopade has gained a lot of attention owing to his good looks and appealing deep voice. He seems to have formed a bromance with Sheggz and Dotun, leading viewers to refer to them as Yoruba demons.

Twitter user, @mimzthelma tweeted “#BBNaija bromance Sheggz, Adekunle & Dotun. I am here for it”

CHICHI

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor known as “ChiChi” attracted a lot of viewers because of her personality and the fact that she’s an exotic dancer “stripper”.

@EleyiOfCruiseFC on Twitter shared that chichi had caught his eye already tweeting, “Chi Chi has surely caught my eyes, and ears, as I just noticed her voice, too, is the icing on the cake that is all her beautiful qualities I have mentioned earlier. Girl voice is sweet!”

BELLA

Chidimma Esther Okagbue known as Bella became a favorite because of her statement-making entrance dress. As mentioned above, she has also gained some attention because of her budding romance with Sheggz. She is also very beautiful.

A Twitter user, @Iamke_lly tweeted “Bella’s dress is the best so far for females. She is prepared for this and she gave us what we want to see and I respect that.#BBNaijaS7 #BBNaija

Another Twitter user @favouredafiogho tweeted Sheggz said he likes Bella

“He likes her because she has an attitude and it’s sexy…Wahala ooo…men don’t like peace

#BBNaija.”

BEAUTY

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura became a favorite from the first day mainly because of her beauty and the fact that she was already famous before getting into the reality TV show. Beauty is the 43rd Miss Nigeria, having won the pageant in 2019.

Twitter user, @BBNaijaS7_2022 tweeted, “Beauty Tukura former Miss Nigeria now in Big brother house.

Not me stanning Beauty already “