BBNaija Star, Bisola Aiyeola Speaks On Why She Prefer Acting To Music

Bisola Aiyeola who is a Nigerian actress and singer, has explained why she preferred acting to singing, stating that it is more expensive to thrive in the later than the former.

Aiyeola was one of the Big Brother Naija House Mate in the 2017 series of the reality TV show.

She was also one of the contestants at the MTN Project Fame West Africa show in 2008 where she came 5th in the competition.

Speaking in a new episode of Inkblot Meet & Greet podcast with the co-founders Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola, the movie star opened up about her music and acting career and why fans might have to wait for a while for new music content.

Aiyeola revealed that music is more expensive than film making, adding that due to the high cost involved in music promotion, she decided to put a pause to music production and focus on improving her filmmaking skill.

She said, “For the music, it has really been expensive even though I have a record label, it is way more expensive than film.I was going through my accounts some years back, maybe two years ago with my team and I was like I am not singing again in my life. They laughed and said when you finally hit, you won’t remember this.”

The actress was a one time TV host of Billboard Nigeria which aired on silverbird television from 2011-2013.