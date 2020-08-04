BBNaija Star Khafi Cries For Justice As Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Brother

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of BBNaija star, Khafi’s brother, Alexander Kareem

Recall that Kareem, 20, was shot close to his family house in Shepherd’s Bush, West London on June 8 while he was walking back home from a convenience store.

Giving an update on the murder of her brother, Khafi wrote on instagram:

“7 people have now been arrested in connection to my brother’s murder. Please keep praying that justice will be served and that his murderers will be convicted. They cannot cause this much pain and go Scott free. God does not sleep nor slumber”.

According to BBC, investigators from the Metropolitan police arrested five men — aged between 18 and 24 — a 16-year-old boy, and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of being involved in the murder.

Speaking on the development, Wayne Jolley, a detective chief inspector who leads the investigation, said: “This is a significant development in the investigation, however, we will not be complacent.

“We will continue to work hard to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.

“I believe this murder to have been a case of mistaken identity, perpetrated recklessly, and with no regard whatsoever for human life.

“Alexander’s death is a tragic reminder that carrying a gun has devastating consequences, I urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

The deceased was laid to rest on Wednesday, July 29, at the Margravine Cemetery in Hammersmith.