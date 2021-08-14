BBNaija: ‘Stop Talking To Us Like Kids’–Angel, Arin Blast Pere

Big Brother Naija season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates, Angel and Arin have complained about Pere’s leadership style, particularly the way he talks to them.

Angel while having a conversation with Arin on Saturday reviewed Pere’s leadership pattern since he became the Head of House.

Angel told Arin that Pere does not talk to the housemates like they are adults.

“Every time he addresses us, he talks to us like we’re his kids,” Angel said.

She, however, said that it was “lame” of Pere to think Whitemoney’s cooking was a strategy.

Angel said, “That was so lame of him to even announce that, ‘some people are using strategies, bla bla bla’. You too find your own strategy and use it if it’ll work for you. I think people have forgotten that we’re in a game.”

Arin replied by saying, “I think they’ve even forgotten that outside the house is the main thing.”

Angel who agreed with Arin said, “If you do anyhow, you’ll see anyhow. You just have to be careful.”

Arin went on to say, “If they had asked me to predict everything that Pere would do as an HoH, I would have easily predicted it. From the first day, he said we should not disrespect him.

“Even when Big Brother asked me, I genuinely thought that he seemed like somebody who would have good leadership skills but I also said I don’t see him as a genuine person. So none of this that he’s doing is surprising. It will be Monday soon, it’s okay for him,” Angel said.

Since Pere became Head of House, he has been working on how to remove WhiteMoney from the kitchen.

However, he has succeeded by bringing some of the housemates to take over the Kitchen for the week.