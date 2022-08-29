BBNaija: Twist As Biggie Evicts Amaka, Dotun Takes Over As Head Of House

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Dotun, has won the challenge to emerge as the Head of House (HoH) for this week

Dotun beat Chichi, Phyna, and Adekunle to take over the HoH position from Chomzy who previously held the post.

By emerging the new Head of House, Dotun would get automatic exemption from eviction this week.

Dotun had chosen Daniella as his companion in the HoH Room but Biggie said she will not enjoy the usual privilege of immunity that comes with deputising the HoH.

The HoH Challenge involved the housemates moving marbles from a bowl to plastic saucers from one end to another in the arena.

The second round of the challenge saw the housemates throw darts at a board that had balloons on it. Each balloon popped with one having a secret message in it that marked the winner.

At the end of the round involving the male housemates, Adekunle ended up with 19 marbles in his saucer while Dotun had 11 marbles.

While Adekunle and Dotun were the top 2 housemates in the male round, top housemates in the female category were Chichi with 9 marbles and Phyna with 32.

In the next round, Dotun beat the three other housemates after bursting a balloon that contained the message confirming him as the HoH for the week.

Meanwhile, in a twist on Monday night, Big Brother announced an impromptu eviction session that saw Amaka being evicted from the show.

She received the most nominations by her fellow housemates during the unexpected eviction session.

The housemate, who had earned a strike for microphone infringement last week, became the 8th housemate to be evicted from the house.