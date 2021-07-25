BBNaija Unveils 11 Female Housemates Of ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ Edition

The organisers of BBNaija on Sunday unveiled the 11 Housemates in the ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ edition edition of the reality TV programme.

The second live show started on Sunday night with the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announcing the names of the female housemates.

The male housemates who had entered the house on Saturday kept to the prank they had planned to play on the ladies when they arrived the house.

The first female housemate to go into the revamped Big Brother Naija House is Angel, followed by Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, and Nini.

The 22 housemates would spend 72 days in the Big Brother House while contesting against each other for the grand prize of N90m.

The organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 6 have said that the N90m grand prize for the reality show is the highest ever in the history of the programme.