BBNaija: Why Pere, Maria Nominated Me For Eviction—White Money

Season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate White Money has explained why Pere and Maria put him for possible eviction next week.

He said this during a chat with Biggie during Tuesday’s diary session.

White Money said, “Maria and Pere nominated me for eviction for obvious reasons. From the moment Pere knew that I was aware that he was the wild card , he changed and that moment, I knew this dude is up to something.

“On Maria’s part, she became too inquisitive , wanting to know who I talked to about the wild card. After the voting, she came to me and started crying and that was an admission of guilt.”

However, Maria, had revealed to Big Brother her confusion about what made her nominate White Money for eviction during a Diary Session on Tuesday.

Recall, during the nomination show on Monday, Maria nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul, and White Money.

While speaking to Biggie, she said, “I didn’t know what I was thinking to be really completely honest with you.

“I actually have so much love for that boy – like a friend type of love. I was so confused because names couldn’t come to my head yesterday.

“I wasn’t ready because I thought I was gonna pick two names. The names I was gonna give initially would be Beatrice and Yerins but then when you told me four, it was just too much for me.

“When I went out back there and I looked at everyone and I thought ‘ Oh my God,why did I even pick White Money?’

“It hurts me so much, I’m not gonna lie. But I’ve done what I’ve done and it is what it is.

“But I have no reason to why I picked White Money because I actually really liked him as a friend.”