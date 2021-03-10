BBNaija’s Ka3na Taunts Nengi Over House Acquisition Post

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A former BBNaija lockdown contestant, Kate “Ka3na” Jones, has reacted over a post her co-star Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson made about acquiring a new mansion in Lagos.

The reaction of the River State indigene who is also an entrepreneur came after Nengi flaunted her new mansion on social media.

Reacting to Nengi’s tweet, Ka3na shaded her saying that she bought her own home with her hard-earned money and shouldn’t be compared to Nengi.

According to her tweet, “I bought my own home with my hard-earned money before BBN. No comparison whatsoever.

“While you’re busy dragging me, hope you all know social media apps are developed on servers? If it crashes today hope you have a real life hustle to fall back on? Stop trolling and start building your empire. Abi you too no wan buy house ni Cruise”