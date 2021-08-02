BBNaija:White Money, Beatrice, Three Others Nominated For Eviction

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye” season 6 edition housemates White Money, Yousef, Beatrice, Yerins, and Niyi have been nominated for eviction in the second week of the show.

This comes after the Wildcards, Pere and Maria, made a nomination of four people each.

The Head of house Boma, had the veto power to replace one of the nominated housemates, leading to Yousef’s inclusion in the list.

Having escaped eviction during the live show on Sunday, Big Brother granted Pere and Maria the power to exclusively nominate housemates that will be up for eviction as the housemates failed to predict them correctly.

However, Maria tearfully nominated Beatrice, Jaypaul, Whitemoney and Yerins during the nomination show on Monday

After their nominations, Big Brother called up Beatrice, Jaypaul, Whitemoney, Niyi, and Yerins as the selection of the Wildcards.

Biggie announced that the new Head of House Boma, has the veto power to save one of the nominated housemates and replacing them with another.

He said, “The five of you have been nominated Boma as head of house you have the veto power to save and replace the housemate not currently nominated.”

Boma, who has the veto power, saved Japypaul and nominated Yousef in his place.

After this, Biggie then announced that the housemates nominated for eviction this week are White money, Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Yousef.