BBTitans: 10 Housemates Up For Eviction As Blue Aiva, Kanaga Jnr Emerge Heads Of House

The Big Brother Titans housemates Kanaga and Blue Aiva ( Kaniva) have become the second pair to win Heads of House.

The reality TV show has entered its third week with one eviction already done. All the remaining 11 pairs of housemates played some games on Monday for a chance to be saved from eviction this week or enjoy the privileges of becoming a Head of the House.

During the games themed “hot, hot, fruit”, Kanaga Jnr was the fastest to finish, hence the pair ‘Kaniva’ got immunity from nominations for eviction.

The previous HoH, Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng) did not participate in the challenge.

The game was in two rounds, and the first round involved the housemates and their pairs throwing eggs at each other and making sure to catch them without them falling or breaking or they would be disqualified.

After playing the game, Jaypee and Lukay’s pair, JayKay, as well as Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva’s pair, (Kaniva), qualified for the second round.

During the second round, the housemates were told to carry candies with their mouths from one point to the other without them breaking apart.

Kaniva (Blue Aiva and Kanaga Jnr) was eventually announced as the Head of House for following the instructions properly after which the housemates made their nominations for next week’s eviction.

Biggie subsequently announced Blaqleng (Blaqboi and Ipeleng), Khosicle ( Khosi and Miracle Op), Thabana ( Nana and Thabang), Yelisa ( Nelisa and Yemi Cregx), and Jaykay (Jaypee and Lukay) as the housemates up possible eviction next Sunday.

But Kaniva, having the power to save and replace anyone, saved Yelisa and replaced the duo with Maya (Marvin and Yaya).

Yelisa ( Nelisa and Yemi Cregx) and Juvone (Juicy Jay and Olivia) became the tails of the house and as punishment, Biggie placed them in costumes themed “you are what you eat”. They were tasked with making breakfast and doing dishes for the house this week.

Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw ) were the first pairs to be evicted from the Big Brother Titan reality TV show last week.