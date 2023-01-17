BBTitans: 4 Housemates Attracting Viewers’ Attention After First Day
The Big Brother Titans fans have started picking their preferred housemates as Yemi Cregx, Ipeleng, Kanaga, and Yaya amongst others become early favourites of viewers.
Big Brother Titans themed “Ziyakhala Wahala” officially started on 15 January in South Africa and will last for 72 days.
However, right on the first day, netizens have taken to the microblogging platform to talk about housemates getting their attention.
For now, fans of the reality show are chatting about the Titans with the best looks and housemates who appear to be approaching a ‘ship.
Although some other housemates are also getting acquainted with one another, fans have been attracted to ‘Khosi and Yemi Cregx’ and ‘Juicy Jay and Yvonne’ who appeared to be getting romantically involved.
Some are talking about the cleanliness Kanaga Jrn brings while Ipeleng has been described as beautiful.
Yemi Cregz who is already cozying up to Khosi, is believed to be a playboy among the housemates.
For Yaya who is a plus-size model, fans believe she is bold and beautiful even without makeup.
Here are some of the reactions gathered from fans of BBTitans;
Praising Kanaga Jrn @blaqboi_vic wrote, “I love my space and items clean always. A man who does his laundry himself is a one million and one-yard husband material man. Also, I had a conversation with KanagaJnr about how grace finds us. Bro @KanagaJnr this hustle go pay”
@DavizyOfficial also said, “@Ipelengselepe is all fully dressed no part of her body is been exposed. She is a well-cultured African lady. Am so proud of her. My kind of girl.”
“Yaya is so gorgeous 😍🥺like nobody in that house touching her when it comes to face-card.
With and without makeup she is the baddest😫some of y’all favs can’t say the same. No shade,” @mzansishipper said.
@Kuwbbnaija while making an assumption said, “He even followed her outside😍 This Yaya and Yemi Ship must sail ooo😂 I’m here for the violence😂😂 See #YemiCregx Gushing.”
Referring to Kanaga Jrn and Thabang @couldthatbegio said, “I think I have found my new favourite male housemates for this season.”
@AirxMbyazwe said, “Morning team Tbangers, I like how Thabang can represent South Africa and make his Naija fellow housemates understand a country, our cultures, and languages. I Stan ❤”
“Less Than 48 Hours After The Start Of Big Brother Titans, Yemi and Khosi Share Their First K!ss..🥰,” @GbExtraBlog1 said.
Commenting @ComradeAtt said, ”If you ship Yemi with your female favorite, you must be stupid😂😂👀👀 Because this guy’s game plan is so obvious and it will shocking not for the ladies to see it🤡🤡”