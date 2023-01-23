BBTitans: Ipeleng, Blaqboi Emerge Heads Of House As 8 Housemates Face Eviction

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Titans housemates, Ipeleng and Blaqboi (Blaqleng) emerged as Heads of House for this week with four pairs of housemates up for possible eviction.

Following a pairing of housemates on Sunday, the duo on Monday emerged as Heads Of House after winning the weekly game.

Biggie on Sunday after the live show came up with a twist that led to the pairing of the 24 housemates. The pairing meant that whatever happens to a member of the pair impacts the other. This means if a member of the pair gets a strike, the second of the pair also gets a strike.

The housemates were asked to play a set of games. After the games, Biggie instructed each housemate to pick from the bowl with different gender and nationality for whoever was picking. At the end, the housemates were paired in a union that sparked conversations on social media.

During the HoH game, the housemates played a tissue challenge and qualified for another game with Khosi and Miracle Op.

Biggie instructed Blaq Boi, Ipeleng, Khosi, and Miracle Op to play with two balloons each and keep them afloat until they hear the sound of the bell.

Blaq Boi and Ipeleng won the HoH after the challenge and the duo, with their veto power, saved Royals (Tsatsii and Ebubu) and replaced them with Juiovla (Juicy Jay and Olivia) after the live nomination show for possible eviction was over.

Based on Biggie’s announcement, Yelisa ( Nelisa and Yemi Cregx ), Juiovla ( Juicy Jay and Olivia), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), and Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw ) are the four pairs of housemates nominated for possible eviction

Below was how the housemates were paired Yesterday.

Thabang and Nana – Thabana

Nelisa and Yemi Cregx – Yelisa

Juicy Jay and Olivia – Juiovla

Jaypee and Lukay – Jaykay

Justin and Yvonne – Juvone

Tsatsii and Ebubu – Royals

Kanaga and Blue Aiva – Kaniva

Yaya and Marvin – Maya

Mmeli and Jenni O – Jenni Li

Sandra and Theo Traw – Santheo

Blaqboi and Ipeleng – Blaqleng

Khosi and Miracle OP – Khosicle