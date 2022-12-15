BBTitans: Mixed Reactions As Nigeria, South Africa Team Up For Big Brother Show

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As fans await a new season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, the organizers have introduced what they called the ‘Big Brother Titans’ which will bring housemates from Nigeria and South Africa under one roof.

Advertisement

Unlike BBNaija which accommodates only Nigerian citizens, viewers of BBTitans will have housemates from both African countries.

The ‘Big Brother Titans’ has been slated to premiere on January 15, 2023, and the winner will get 100,000 US dollars (about N45,000 million).

The social media space is already in a frenzy from fans who are awaiting the new housemates and 72 days of fun, suspense, entertainment, love, laughter, and tears.

However, some fans of Big Brother have expressed displeasure at the premiere date of #BBTitans, noting that it is coming too early considering Nigeria’s forthcoming election that will hold in February 2023. Some complained about the reduced grand prize when compared to the N100 million prize received by the last winner of BBNaija.

Announcing the premier of BBTitans at a media parley in Lagos, the organizers, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed that the new edition will run for 72 days, and the winner will go home with $100,000 cash.

Advertisement

“The ‘Big Brother Titans’ is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena— BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations— Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before,” said the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe.

“We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting from January 15. It promises an abundance of Nigerian and South African swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.

“This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of $100,000 cash and other amazing prizes. As usual, the viewers on DStv and GOtv will be able to vote and keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days.”

BBTitans, which will air in forty-six countries, is being sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star and will be held in South Africa. Popular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; and Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, will co-host the debut season.

The show will also be available to stream on Showmax in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement

Below are some of the reactions from fans:

Why didn't this show wait until after Nigeria elections? — lilian C. Pilaku (tchyzo) (@tchyzo) December 15, 2022

It is clear that tinubu has funded multichoice to start big brother by January 15 2023 so the youth will loose focus in the 2023 elections, But God no go shame us but we go stand strong las las @DStvNg #RIPTwitch #ineciscorrupt #FIFAWorldCup — Montero _ Vino (@anonymous_vino) December 15, 2022

So you guyz could not wait till July to start why the rush . — One_step (@Onestep53821301) December 15, 2022

$100k only??? There's no ways. For a season to be called TITANS & have 3 headline sponsors pic.twitter.com/OcxoHltXlX — T U | M I™ (@iamTUMIII) December 15, 2022

That's a very low grand prize money…… half of what was given to Phyna……. 2 countries and with such money naaa — Abena Nadia (@abena_nadia) December 15, 2022