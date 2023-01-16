BBTitans: Mmeli Becomes First Head Of House, Picks Ipeleng As Companion

Big Brother Titans housemate Mmeli, has emerged as the first Head of House of the debut season.

The 24-year-old South African emerged as HOH on Monday after a dice game of chance.

Mmeli, a content creator from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, who described himself as ‘fearless and street smart’, picked Ipeleng as his guest in the HoH lounge.

While announcing Mmeli as HoH, Big Brother said that the housemate has immunity, access to HOH lounge, and also the veto power to replace and save other housemates from eviction.

During the HoH challenge, the housemates were asked to build paper planes.

After the first round of the game, Oliver, Lukay, Jenni O and Mmeli qualified for the next round

Big Brother then instructed them to throw a dice, stating that the housemate with the highest number will emerge as the winner.

Mmeli came out as the best-performing housemate after he defeated other contestants.

Khosi was announced as the first tail of the house after she made the list score during the HoH game.

The show started on Sunday, January 15, and will see 20 housemates live under the BBTitans house for the next 72 days where they will compete for the grand prize of $100,000 (over N45 million).