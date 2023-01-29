BBTitans: Theo Traw ‘Shocked’, Sandra ‘Dumbfounded’ After Eviction From Show

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw ) have become the first evictees from the Big Brother Titan reality TV show.

They were evicted from the Big Brother House during the live show on Sunday.

Recall that Yelisa ( Nelisa and Yemi Cregx ), Juiovla ( Juicy Jay and Olivia), Juvone (Justin and Yvonne), and Santheo (Sandra and Theo Traw ) were nominated for eviction in the second week of this show.

The eight housemates (four pairs ) were nominated for eviction by the other housemates on 23 January 2023.

After he was evicted, Theo Traw said “I’m loss for words” and expressed regret for not bonding well with other housemates before his eviction

Sandra, who was also evicted, said, “I don’t know how I feel. Everybody was going to come out at some point.”

She further spoke about her fight with Olivia last week where she called her (Olivia) “a Motorola coming up to be an iPhone 14!”

Meanwhile, Ipeleng and Blaqboi (Blaqleng) were the first pairs to emerge as Heads of House last week following the pairing of housemates on Sunday.