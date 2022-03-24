Be United For Success in 2023 – Buhari Urges APC Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress to be united in order to have a successful convention and win the 2023 general elections.

The president was speaking on Thursday when he received National Assembly leadership of the ruling party at the State House, a statement from his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina said.

The President reminded members how close the electoral calendar set by INEC is, admonishing that they should iron out their differences and be united for the bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

“As you all know, the National Convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on the 26th March, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 General Elections,” the president said.

He pointed out that the limited time frame of the INEC time table does not permit the party any room for delay or further squabbling. He urged members to therefore consistently keep their eyes on the ball and eschew any distraction.

“A critical segment of our national democratic process is the National Assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the National Assembly especially the 9th Assembly has exhibited commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government. I commend you, the leadership for this success.”

According to the president, the party has an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of the APC but also improves the prospects of the party in the 2023 general elections.

He reminded the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure that the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests.

“It is imperative that we adhere to that template,’’ adding that “The time available to us is limited and I therefore enjoin you to collaborate with the various stakeholders within and outside your respective states and zones to agree to work together and harmoniously in electing into the allotted positions appropriately, as stipulated in the provided template.

“This will not only produce a smooth process and limit friction but will enhance the image of the party positively and strengthen our over-all position of dominance in the political space.’’

The President informed the members that he met with the governors and the party national chairmanship aspirants on Wednesday, to reiterate the need to go into the convention with a united front.

“It is the same reason why I invited you today,’’ he said, “We should all do our part to ensure the success of this convention. This will fortify us for the campaigns ahead of us.’’