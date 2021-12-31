Be Vigilant Against Terrorists, Ortom Urges Benue People In New Year Message

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on people of the state to be vigilant against terrorists who have continued to wreck havoc on communities and displaced them from their ancestral homes.

Ortom made the call in a new year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, on Friday.

He promised that his administration will continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that have direct and positive impact on the citizens adding,”this new year will restore hope and confidence in our land”.

This he said, was necessary to ensure a smooth and orderly society as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections just as he reminded them to make informed and right choices by choosing the PDP in the next elections to rebuild the country from the misrule of the APC led government.

Ortom praised citizens of the state and Nigerians alike for their resilience in the face of daunting security and economic Challenges in the past year, 2021.

According to him “The year 2021 was no doubt challenging. But I’m happy our people rose to the occasion. The lessons of the past year will serve as a useful instrument that will guide us to fruition in the years ahead”.

He said citizens demonstrated an indomitable spirit for survival against unabating security and harsh economic situation that was compounded by the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor also lauded Benue people for standing by him through thick and thin, promising that the interest, welfare and wellbeing of the people remains his firm commitment, mission and purpose throughout the days of his administration.

He called for the cooperation of all citizens in the discharge of their duties, reiterating that his administration will leave Benue State better than he met it.