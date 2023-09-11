Be Wary Of Unbelievable Deals Online — Police Issue Tips For Guarding Your Digital Space

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Nigerian Police Force has cautioned Nigerians against implausible deals on the internet as part of the recommendation for guarding their digital fortress.

Advertisement

The police in a lengthy post on X application (formerly Twitter) on Monday asked Nigerians to be wary of such deals promising easy money, noting, “If an online offer seems too good to be true, it probably is”.

The police advised Nigerians to patronise reputable websites and look for “https://” in the Uniform Resource Locator, URL, and a padlock symbol to indicate a secure connection.

The police urged Nigerians to regularly monitor their bank statements for suspicious transactions and report any unauthorised activity to their bank immediately.

While asking Nigerians to abreast themselves of current cybersecurity threats and scams, the police enjoined them to look out for phishing, by being wary of unsolicited emails, messages, or links.

“Cybercriminals often use phishing techniques to trick you into revealing personal information. Verify the sender’s identity before clicking on links or sharing sensitive data,” the police said.

Advertisement

They further asked Nigerians to protect their personal information by not sharing details like BVN, bank account details, or passwords with anyone online except if they are legitimate.

Another is to use strong passwords with a mix of upper and lower-case letters, numbers, and symbols. “Avoid using easily guessable information like birthdays or names,” the police advised.

Others include the use of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA); updating their phone’s software regularly; securing their devices through the use of biometric locks (fingerprint or facial recognition) and reporting suspicious activity encountered online.