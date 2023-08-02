Beat Us But Don’t Kill Us, Senators Beg Protesters After NASS Invasion

Members of the Senate who came out to address the protesting members of the National Labour Congress (NLC) have asked for a one-week window to reach an acceptable resolution which will be agreed upon by both parties.

Senators Ali Ndume and Ireti Kingibe spoke to the protesters who marched into the National Assembly premises on Wednesday afternoon after commencing the protest at the Unity Fountain in the morning.

While speaking, Ndume asked the NLC to allow the Senate to get involved and pleaded that protesters could “beat them but not kill them.”

“If you are beating a person, you beat them to teach them a lesson, killing them will become a problem. So we are begging beat us but don’t kill us.

“Please Mr (NLC) President give the Senate a chance, if we fail you, you can go back to your position.

“The Senate is going to get involved. Please just give us one week to resolve everything. Call off the strike for one week and if we fail then you can take further actions,” he said.

Following the plea, the NLC leadership accepted and agreed to pause the protest for the one week requested by the Senate.

Ndume also asked that the NLC carry Nigerians along in their struggle for better treatment for all.

“I give you my word and I will give the leadership your word as well. Ensure that you (NLC) should let Nigerians know what is going on, carry them along,” he said.

Also speaking, Senator Ireti Kingibe gave assurance that she will not allow the protesting workers to be cheated, emphasizing that she will be a true representative to them.

Prior to the Senators’ address, the NLC Chairman, Joe Ajaero, read out some of the demands of the NLC which prompted the strike to the senators after which he officially handed over the letter containing the demands to them.

The demands of the group include,

“Immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions with the Congress jointly signed with the government and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“Immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies if government including the recent hike in petrol Motor Spirit (PMS), school fees and Value Added Tax (VAT).

“The immediate fix of our local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna state respectively.

“Release of eight months withheld salaries of University lecturers and workers.

“Accord appropriate recognition and support to the presidential steering committee and the work of its sub committees.

“Lastly to put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of the government.”