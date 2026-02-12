‘Beer Parlour Fiction’: Atiku Camp Blasts Fayose Over Alleged Minna Meeting With Makinde

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed as false a publication alleging that he engaged in political horse-trading during a meeting in Minna, describing the report as a “reckless and malicious fabrication.”

Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday rejected a report titled “Between Atiku and Makinde, Untold Story of What Happened in Minna Yesterday,” which was attributed to former Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose.

“Our attention has been drawn to a reckless and malicious fabrication titled ‘Between Atiku and Makinde, Untold Story of What Happened in Minna Yesterday,’ attributed to one Peter Ayodele Fayose,” Shaibu said.

He added, “Let it be stated clearly: the entire publication is a shameless concoction — a tissue of lies stitched together by a serial purveyor of political gossip whose relevance survives only on controversy, distortion, and cheap propaganda.”

Shaibu categorically denied claims that Atiku engaged in negotiations over political positions or financial arrangements.

“At no time did former Vice President Atiku Abubakar engage in the imaginary horse-trading described in that laughable script,” he stated.

“There were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets. There were no discussions about N10bn contributions. There were no zoning manipulations. There were no delegate-delivery guarantees. And there is certainly no clandestine ‘Dubai meeting’ on any such agenda.”

The statement further criticized what it described as attempts to implicate other political figures in the alleged meeting.

“The attempt to drag other political actors into this fabricated beer parlour tale does not elevate its credibility; it merely exposes the desperation behind it,” Shaibu said.

He emphasized that Atiku’s political engagements remain transparent and nationally focused.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s political engagements are broad-based, principled, and national in scope — not the narrow, transactional theatrics invented in that publication,” he said.

Describing the report as fictitious, Shaibu added: “The story is not insider information. It is insider fiction — manufactured to mislead, distract, and provoke.”

He further criticized what he called efforts by certain individuals to gain relevance through controversy.

“It is unfortunate that certain individuals, long deprived of credibility and political gravitas, now attempt to manufacture relevance by inventing tales around serious national figures. Falsehood may trend for a moment, but it collapses under the weight of truth,” he said.

Reaffirming Atiku’s political stance, Shaibu stated: “Atiku Abubakar does not transact politics in secrecy, bribery, or transactional desperation as mischievously and irresponsibly portrayed.

“He remains focused on principled engagement and national redemption — not backroom theatrics designed by attention-seekers.”

He urged the public to disregard the publication.

“We advise the public to treat the publication with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.