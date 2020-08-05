Beirut Explosion: Death Toll Hits 100 As 4,000 Injured

40 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 100 people have been confirmed dead while over 4,000 injured in the multiple blasts that rocked the capital of Lebanon, Beirut, on Tuesday.

The Red Cross in Lebanon, which confirmed the casualties in a statement, said its team was still conducting search operations to rescue more people.

“Until now over 4,000 people have been injured and over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas,” said the Lebanese Red Cross.

The humanitarian agency said it had deployed over 75 ambulances along with 375 emergency medical technicians to respond to the disaster.

The explosion took place in the port area of Beirut.

Meanwhile, the United States and the UN have both commiserated with the people and government of Lebanon over the explosions.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a statement by his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said: “The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and government of Lebanon following the horrific explosions in Beirut today.

“He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,” Haq said.

The U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, in a condolence message, described the incident as horrific.

“Having witnessed the horrific explosions at the port this evening, our heartfelt sympathies go out to the victims and their families.

“We mourn each loss from this terrible tragedy alongside the Lebanese people,” Shea said in a tweet by the embassy in Lebanon.