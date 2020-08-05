Beirut Explosion: Lebanese Govt Asks Foreign Countries For Assistance, Says Crisis Unprecedented

57 SHARES Share Tweet

The government of Lebanon has asked other countries to speed up assistance to its people, adding that the impact of the recent Beirut explosion was “unprecedented.”

The country’s President, General Michel Auon, tweeted about this on Wednesday.

He lauded everyone that had called in to express their condolences but added that support was needed to be because the crisis was overwhelming.

“I thank all the officials in the brotherly and friendly countries who have contacted us and expressed their support for Lebanese and their support for its people.

“I appeal to them to expedite our assistance to support our stricken hospitals and families and to restore the destruction that place in the buildings and the port of Beirut, especially since Lebanon is in an

unprecedented economic crisis,” he tweeted.

Video footages had showed a massive blast in the area on Tuesday.

The incident left about 100 people dead while over 4,000 sustained injuries.

The government had also planned injecting 100 billion Lebanese dollars so as to douse the tension.