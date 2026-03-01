Belgium Seizes Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Oil Tanker

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Belgian special forces, supported by French naval aviation, boarded and seized the oil tanker MV Ethera in the North Sea overnight.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the operation on X, stating that the tanker was being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge for formal seizure.

“Over the past few hours, our armed forces, with the support of the French Defence, have boarded an oil tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.

“The vessel is currently being escorted to the port of Zeebrugge, where it will be seized,” Francken posted.

He described the action codenamed “Operation Blue Intruder”, as a direct effort to disrupt funding for Russia’s war in Ukraine, noting: “Without his shadow fleet Putin can’t wage war against innocent Ukrainians. So we take these vessels out. One by one.”

The operation involved Belgian special forces conducting an airborne boarding, with French military helicopters providing aerial support.

Advertisement

Authorities reported that the Ethera was operating under a Guinean flag but using false documentation and a false flag to obscure its activities. The tanker had reportedly been linked to sanctioned Russian oil transports and faced listings under US, EU, and UK measures.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot praised the “exceptional professionalism and courage” of the forces involved.

“The legal framework is clear. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the International Maritime Organization support action against vessels operating under false or no flag. International law is on our side, and we will use it fully,” he stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the joint effort, calling it “a major blow” to Russia’s shadow fleet operations.

“Europeans are determined to cut off the sources of funding for Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine by enforcing sanctions,” Macron posted on X.