Belgium Suffer Courtois Injury Blow

Real Madrid have confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a muscle injury, and he is expected to be out of action for about two weeks.

The Belgian goalkeeper suffered the injury in the 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, adding to the team’s frustration.

The club confirmed his injury with a statement on their website on Monday.

The statement read: “Real Madrid have published a medical report on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a muscle injury during Sunday’s match against Rayo Vallecano.

“After the tests conducted today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the long adductor muscle of the right leg. Pending evolution.”

Courtois is expected to be sidelined for two weeks. He will miss Belgium’s next two matches against Kazakhstan (November 15) and Liechtenstein (November 18) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Courtois has now joined the likes of Aurelien Tchouaméni, Dani Carvajal, Franco Mastantuono, Antonio Rüdiger, and Fede Valverde on the treatment table, dealing a major blow to Real Madrid.

The Belgian goalkeeper has been a key player for Real Madrid this season, leading the club to the top of the La Liga log with 31 points from 12 matches.

Courtois joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018, and he has won 14 trophies, including two Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups.