Ben Ayade: I Will Lead Convoy To Beg Tinubu If…

Cross River governor, Mr Ben Ayade, has said he would lead any delegation to plead with National Leader of the All Progressive Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, if the party did not pick him as it’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Ayade, who was speaking with the BBC pidgin monitored by THE WHISTLER said however that Tinubu deserved to contest the 2023 presidency because he worked and fought hard for the party.

Ayade, who defected to the APC in 2021, and is also being rumoured to be eyeing the presidency, defended Tinubu against campaign that he’s too old to be President in 2023.

Ayade said: “Anybody that has come to contest from the South is in his/her right to do so. More people will still come out.

“If you asked me about Tinubu, I would say it is correct that he came out because he fought and worked hard and supported Buhari to put this government that is in place. Such a man will expect that since we are talking about a southern presidency, let him try to contest.

“Anyone that is saying he is not supposed to declare his intention is not doing the right thing. He should try his best.

“I cannot say it is not good. I can’t say that. I belong to a party, and the party will calculate. If the party says it is Tinubu, I will support him.

“If the party decides to go with someone else, I will lead the convoy that will go and beg Tinubu about the party’s decision. This is because I know that the man has worked hard for this party and I have a conscience.

“I am waiting for the party. If the party makes the calculation and says it should not be Tinubu for any reason, everyone deserves respect on their own level.

“He (Tinubu) deserves special respect. We must go and convince him. He is not a bad person. He is a good person. If he sees that he is given a good reason that convinces him, then we can go ahead.”