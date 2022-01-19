‘Ben Ayade On Runing For President: Let Me Say Yes And No!

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, was coy about his Presidential ambition on Wednesday when speaking on a television programme monitored by our correspondent in Abuja.

Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in 2021.

The governor was asked whether he would run for president in 2023 as the candidate of his party, he responded by saying, “I think the party should take a decision based on zoning principles which would be resolved as a party.”

Ayade, who commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for drastically reducing banditry, was further pressed whether he would be throwing his hat in the ring, but again he responded by saying, “Let me say, yes and no; if the (APC) family finds that I am fit and proper, yes.

“If the family finds that there is a better option and that option fits into the zoning (arrangement), of course, I will stand by the party position.”

Ayade who said he defected because the PDP machinery in Cross River State was taken away from him added that, “I am a conformist; I stand with the system. I have never been an aberrant, I work with the system.”

The APC will be making known its zoning arrangements with respects to party’s management positions and presidential slot in few weeks.

Some presidential hopefuls that have emerged in the last few days for the APC are Bola Tinubu, APC National Leader and the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

Former Governor of Abia State and Majority Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has also declared.

Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo is also being pushed by his supporters to declare his interest for the APC.

On the part of the PDP, media personality, Mr Dele Momodu and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Me Pius Anyim have declared.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Kingsley Moghalu, is hoping to vie on the platform of African Democratic Party, ADP