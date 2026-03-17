Benin Queen Faces Removal From Palace Over Peller Visit

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The Benin Traditional Council on Tuesday said that the Queen, who allowed streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly called Peller, to gain unauthorised access into the palace faces possible removal from the palace.

In a statement issued by its Secretary, Frank Irabor, the council described the incident as a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the palace’s sacred precincts.

Peller, currently on a nationwide tour, visited the palace on March 6, 2026, where he was received by some palace officials.

However, the council stated that his entry was not approved and violated established customs governing access to the palace.

“The palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for content creation; it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition and sacred protocols,” the statement read.

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Irabor disclosed that preliminary investigations have been concluded, with disciplinary measures already taken against those involved.

A chief linked to the incident has been suspended indefinitely, while a council staff member, identified as Mr Omuemu, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force and charged in court for allegedly aiding the unauthorised entry.

He added that the queen featured in the incident is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings, which could lead to her removal from the palace in line with Benin customs.

The council also confirmed that Peller has been invited to appear before a committee of chiefs to present his account of the incident but has yet to honour the invitation.