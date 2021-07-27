Benin Republic Files Fresh Charges Against Igboho For Attempting To Cause ‘Civil Unrest’

A Republic of Benin based lawyer, Ibrahim Salami, who is one of the counsels for Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has said the court hearing the trial of the embattled activist returned him to cell on Monday to further investigate new charges filed against him.

He said the country ( Benin) on Monday filed fresh charges against Igboho who was arrested on July 19 on his way to Germany.

The charges, according to him, include illegal migration, dubious connivance with immigration officers and an attempt to cause civil unrest.

Salami told the BBC Yoruba that the previous charges which were used to place Igboho on watchlist had been tackled.

He, however, did not say the previous charges had been quashed.

But he said the previous charges against Igboho which included trafficking in arms, inciting violence that could result in social disturbance and causing disunity in Nigeria could not be proved before the court.

He said, “First, the judge ruled that Sunday Igboho entered into the Benin Republic through an illegal means. They also want to investigate how Sunday Igboho conspired with others to enter Benin Republic through wrong means.

“They also want to know how long he has been in Benin Republic and his plans in the country. They also raised a charge on whether he wants to come and cause unrest or social disturbance in Benin Republic.”

Igboho was arrested together with his wife, Ropo at the airport in Cotonou on July 19 while attempting to travel to Germany but the court had since released the wife.

The Department of State Services had on July 1 raided the residence of Igboho in the Soka area of Ibadan where they killed two of his aides and arrested 13 occupants of the house but their main target escaped.

The DSS subsequently claimed that they found illegal weapons in his house and declared him wanted but Igboho denied the allegations.

Igboho, who was arrested by INTERPOL on July 19, is standing trial before Cour De’Appel De Cotonou, in Benin Republic.