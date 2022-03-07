Benin Republic Govt Restricts Igboho’s Movement To Cotonou Despite Release

Authorities at the Republic of Benin have restricted the movement of

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, to Cotonou despite releasing him from detention.

Igbobo was released on Monday but his counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), in a text message to react to inquiry about Igboho’s movement said the condition given by the government was that he should not leave Cotonou for any reason.

He said the Yoruba Nation agitator, who was arrested on July 19, 2021 was released to his medical doctors obviously to undergo medical treatment.

He said, “This is to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

” Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Prof Wole Soyinka and Prof ( Banji) Akintoye for this turn around in our client’s matter.”

The counsel had in October 2021 raises the alarm in an interview with BBC Yoruba that Igboho was diagnosed with kidney problem.

Aliyyu said Igboho developed the illness while in detention and had been critically ill.

Aliyyu said, “Igboho was not diagnosed with this sickness before he was arrested in Cotonou. It was so critical that they had to rush him to the hospital.

“I can’t tell if he has been returned to the prison from the hospital but what I know is, he’s battling ill health and it seems his kidney and lungs are already being affected.

“Even though I cannot tell which part of his body the sickness has really affected, I know it has to do with his internal organs.”