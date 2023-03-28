BENUE: After Losing Election, Ortom Begs For Forgiveness, Withdraws Suit Against Senator-Elect

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has publicly sought forgiveness from the people of his state after his loss in the recent Benue North-West senatorial election.

Advertisement

Ortom was defeated by Dr Titus Zam of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the election held on February 25, 2023.

“For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek your forgiveness, as I also forgive those who have offended me,” the governor said after meeting with State Executive Council members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The governor, who had served two consecutive terms in office, planned to move to the Senate at the end of his tenure on May 29.

But to the surprise of many, he lost the senatorial election to the candidate of his erstwhile party, prompting his suit against the Senator-elect and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the grounds of alleged irregularities at the polls.

Governor Ortom, however, said that he decided to withdraw his petition for the sake of peace.

Advertisement

“Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.

“As the Bible says in John 3:27 “A man can receive nothing, except it is given to him from heaven.

“Let me add that the decision to withdraw my case from the court is in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of our party, PDP,” he added.