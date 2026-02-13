Benue Church Abduction: Gunmen Slam N100m Ransom On Victims

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The abductors of nine worshipers at St John’s Catholic Church, Ojije in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, have demanded a ransom of N100m, PUNCH Metro learnt on Thursday.

The victims, comprising women and youths, were holding a vigil at the church when they were abducted around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a family member of one of the victims, who spoke anonymously, the abductors first made contact with the families on Wednesday and demanded the sum of N100m.

The source added that during negotiations on Thursday, the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N30m.

“This is the situation we found ourselves in now. It was only yesterday (Wednesday) that they contacted us and demanded N100m, After negotiation, they reduced the ransom to N30m, which is what we are now working hard to raise.”

We are seeking assistance from friends, relatives, and the wider public. We are also appealing to public-spirited individuals, corporate organisations, and civil society groups to come to the aid of the abductees.

The source further said, “Security agencies have been deployed to the area, but they have yet to apprehend the kidnappers and rescue our people.

“We are calling on the government to deploy more personnel to comb the forest and bring the perpetrators to justice.”