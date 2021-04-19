Benue Explosion: 12 Dead, Scores Of Houses Destroyed

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A tanker explosion has reportedly killed no fewer than 12 persons in Oshigbudu village in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a petrol tanker lost control, causing it to fall at the Oshigbudu-Obagaji junction, where it spilled its contents and gutted fire, killing the victims immediately.

Confirming the situation, the State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammed who spoke to Premium Times said the victims include eight males, three females and a little boy.

According to reports, scores of buildings and properties were destroyed by the incident but calm had been restored to that axis.

Muhammed, however, said FRSC operatives would be working with other sister agencies to evacuate the casualties and control the situation.