BENUE: Gov Ortom Vows To Find Killers As Police Confirm Suswam’s Murder

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed to fish out the killers of former Senator Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother and ensure they are brought to justice.

THE WHISTLER broke the news on Tuesday that Terkura Suswam, who once served in the presidential campaign team of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Benue State.

Governor Ortom’s reaction to Terkura’s murder came after the police confirmed the incident on Wednesday. The state’s police command said the victim was murdered by unknown assailants at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was said to be supervising the repairs of his plaza in Anyiin when he was assassinated.

Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said: “The killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, must be apprehended and brought to justice.”

Akase quoted Ortom as vowing that criminals operating in Sankera axis and other parts of the state would not go unpunished.

He said the governor sympathized with the Suswam family and the people of Logo Local Government Area over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police command in Benue has promised to carry out “discreet investigation” into the alleged murder of Terkura.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Anene Sewuese, said in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER that the police had cordoned off Anyiin town as investigations into the murder commenced.

Sewuese said Terkura was with his aide, one Mr. Solomon, at Elohim Plaza in Anyii when a “yet to be identified gunmen who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle attacked and shot him and his aide”.

She added that, “A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead. Corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.”