Benue Govt Launches Systems To Tackle Illegal Fees, Track Student Progress

The Benue State Government has launched an initiative to clamp down on unauthorised fees in public schools, announcing a zero-tolerance policy for such practices.

Speaking at a meeting with principals of public and private schools in Makurdi, Executive Secretary of the Benue Education Quality Assurance and Examination Board (BEQAEB), Dr. Terna Francis, warned that the government will not tolerate illegal charges imposed by school administrators.

Francis revealed that the Board has introduced an automated system to enhance transparency and accountability in the education sector.

The e-Dossier platform, now compulsory for all learners, serves as an automated performance tracker and credible record of student progress from Basic 1 to Basic 9 and SS 1 to SS 3. The system will enable the Board to rank schools based on performance and monitor student migration.

“The government has fully automated all payments for examinations, which can now be done online or through the banking system. This measure is aimed at curbing corruption and other irregularities in the system,” Francis said.

He emphasised that staff of the Board are no longer permitted to collect payments, issue receipts, or act as agents for schools or candidates. Principals and school administrators were directed to channel all complaints and inquiries through official communication channels.

“The new BEQAEB is not a cosmetic change; it is a total rebirth aimed at efficiency, integrity, and accountability,” he stated.

He lamented that the previous examination system had lost credibility due to corruption, inefficiency, and irregularities, citing delays in result releases, unissued certificates, and exam malpractice, which had eroded public trust.

“These failures embarrassed our education system and robbed students of the dignity of genuine assessment,” he added.

The reforms , he noted are expected to restore confidence in the education system and ensure students in the state receive fair and transparent assessments.