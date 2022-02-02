Benue Group Warns Miyetti Allah Against Threatening Gov Ortom

The Zone A People’s Assembly, ZAPA, Wednesday, warned the Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, to refrain from abusive languages capable of threatening the 2023 general elections.

The group said the statement by the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, that the Fulani nation would not support any southern presidential candidate opposed to the restoration of grazing reserves for cattle was a threat to the peace and unity of Nigeria ahead of 2023 polls.

The group also condemned Miyetti Allah’s constant attacks on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ‘for his resolve not to give out Benue land to Fulani herdsmen and exposing the antics of the terrorists in the country’.

It described Miyetti Allah’s description of the governor as ‘lord of Benue’ as derogatory and an insult to the people of the state.

It therefore warned Miyetti Allah Fulani to desist from such attacks on Ortom forthwith.

Governor Ortom has been dutifully committed to securing the state from external agrressors like Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and their ilk who had vowed not to allow Benue be at peace, said the group.

Alhaji Bodejo is reported to have said that Fulani has ‘the prerogative to determine who becomes president of Nigeria’, and warned that ‘except the southern politicians apologize and restore the grazing routes, they should forget 2023’.

ZAPA, in a statement signed by Fannen Mondo and Hon. J T Ornguga, its president and secretary, respectively, said the Fulani leader should know that ‘the country is governed by law’.

The group said, “The call by Governor Ortom that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is declared a terrorist organization because of their atrocities, killings and destructions, especially in Benue State where they have murdered and rendered no fewer than three million citizens homeless is in order and the people of Benue State support the governor.

“The law is neither discriminatory nor against anybody’s interest. It is to protect the interest of all whether indigenes or non-indigenes in Benue State.”