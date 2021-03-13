Benue: Gunmen Assassinate Ex-DIG’s Wife 11 Days After Suswam’s Murder

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Benue State Police Command has announced the assassination of Mrs Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mr Ibe Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told NAN that the victim was killed by unknown gunmen at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel, on Saturday afternoon.

She said since the incident, investigations had been ongoing.

Before her death, the deceased was the owner of Euniland Bread, Makurdi.

Retired DIG Aghanya was a one time Benue State Commissioner of Police and later DIG in charge of Zone 2.

The incident came about 11 days after Terkura Suswam, an elder brother to former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, was killed by unknown gunmen in the state.