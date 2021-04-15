BENUE: ‘I’ve Not Slept Since Killing Of Soldiers’ – Gov Ortom

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he has been restless since the killing of Captain Adeolu Adedayo and eleven other soldiers in the Konshisha Local Government Area of the state.

The officers were killed by suspected bandits on April 6, 2021.

The were said to be on a routine operational task in the LGA when the bandits ambushed them.

“I have not slept since the killing of the soldiers,” Governor Ortom said on Thursday when he received the Minister of Defence, rtd Gen. Bashir Magashi, who led the country’s Service Chiefs and other top military officers on the visit.

Magashi, while speaking at the Benue State Government House, said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Armed Forces were saddened by the incident.

The minister however said, “This will not discourage the Army from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property in the country.

“To boost the morale of the soldiers, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.”

Ortom thanked his guests and the security agencies for their contribution toward a peaceful Benue State, while also assuring that those behind killing of the soldiers would be apprehended.