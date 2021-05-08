Benue Kidnap Gang Arrested In Osun, 4 Female Teenagers Among Killers

The Osun State Police Command, Osogbo, on Saturday said its men have arrested a kidnap gang from Benue State including four female teenagers and four males over the alleged abduction and killing of their captives.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the gang, which was operating in Benue State, had kidnapped a 65-year-old woman named Mrs Catherine Akiishi, and had contacted the family for ransom.

It was however learnt that they had killed the captive and in order to cover their track and be able to collect the ransom, they relocated to Osun State.

Apart from Akiishi, who they allegedly killed, the gang was said to have also killed three of their victims before relocating to Omo Ijesha village in the Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State where they were arrested by the police.

They were said to be using the area as their hideout while they were still negotiating ransom for the woman despite that she had been killed.

It was learnt that they moved to Osun State in bid to negotiate and collect ransom and cover their heinous crime. The syndicate had killed the 65-year-old woman and three of their victims before relocating to Osun State in recent time.

It was said that they were arrested in Omo Ijesha village in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, where they were using as hide out.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed in a statement that the command arrested eight members of a high-profile, serial kidnapping syndicate on Friday.

The PPRO noted that the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode led his men to the hideout where they swooped on the suspected kidnappers.

The state read, “They came to Osun State to hide but they were arrested.

” The suspects are: Orikashima David (AKA Cash money) ‘m’ aged 22years, Teryange Demenogo (aka Small) ‘m’ aged 22years, Terngu Tortindi ( Kareen) ‘m’ aged 25years.

” Anawuese Akough ‘f’ aged 19years, Mbalumulum Kaorga ‘f’ aged 18years, Comfort Terdoo ‘f’ aged 22years, Michael Msendoo ‘f’ aged 19years, Aondoaseer Terver ‘m’ 21years, all Tivs from Benue State.

“Police investigations revealed that the suspects have murdered the kidnap victim, Mrs. Akiishi Catherine, in Benue State before relocating to Osun State.

“The suspects also revealed to the Police team how they have murdered three other victims in their previous operations. The suspects would be handed over to the Benue State Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded,” the PPRO said.