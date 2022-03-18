Benue To Launch Family Courts To Tackle Human Trafficking, Widowhood

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom says his administration will establish family courts to facilitate speedy trials of cases relating to human trafficking, gender-based violence and other related matters. 

This was contained in a release by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday.

Ikyur stated that, “Gov Ortom said the state Ministry of Justice was already working out the legal details to lay the framework for its take-off. 

“The governor decried the rising cases of trafficking of young girls to other parts of the country for prostitution, and blamed the situation on the high number of IDPs which has been caused by sustained attacks by Fulani herdsmen.”

Ortom, in the release, expressed worries about ‘how family members pounce on the wife of a deceased husband and disposses her of all property immediately the man dies’. 

Governor Ortom said, “This will not be allowed to continue. The establishment of the family court will curtail these excesses.” 

He revealed that his administration had passed and domesticated several laws to deal with critical issues.

He said, “Cases of child trafficking will not be taken lightly, and anyone who is found to have engaged in it would be prosecuted according to the law.” 

The state government had also taken proactive steps by rehabilitating the Mama Abayol Family and Orphanage in Makurdi to provide maximum comfort to children that were taken from the streets, he said.

