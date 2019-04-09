Benue University Refutes Strike Rumour

Advertisement

The Management of Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, has debunked the news trending on the social media of an imminent strike by Academic Staff of the University and a possible two weeks break before the end of the Semester as mere rumours and should be disregarded



In a post on its facebook page, BSU News and Information Service and signed by its Information and Public Relations Unit said for the avoidance of doubt the institution is not planning any closure of the school.

Part of the post read: “Management is in no way planning any closure of the University apart from the observation of the Public Holidays during the Easter period. Management urges students to use the festive period to renew their commitment and responsibility to the University by paying their user charges and registering their courses

Advertisement

“The University Management wishes to encourage all students seeking for information about the University to visit the Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the University and avoid spreading rumours that will cause tension in the University community,” it added.

The statement further called on students to pay their user charges in order to avoid disruption of the academic calender,

It further noted that maintaining essential services on campus is very challenging as a result of poor payment of user charges by students.

Benue State University was founded in 1992 by the late Governor Moses Adasu.

Professor Msugh N. Kembe is the current Vice Chancellor.