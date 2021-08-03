Beware! You Can Be Robbed At These Places In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is one of the fastest growing cities in Nigeria and it also one of the most populated cities in Nigeria due to its high level of economic activities.

With an estimated population of over five million, the FCT is currently facing huge urbanization challenges due to high level of crimes as well as rapid migration of people due to perceived employment opportunities.

But as each day goes by, the level of crimes being carried out by hoodlums seem to be on the rise.

There have been reports of various crime ranging from robbery, rape, and kidnappings among others.

An investigation by THE WHISTLER has revealed some of the dangerous spots where hoodlums attack residents in Abuja at night and during the early hours of the day.

Area 3 pedestrian bridge:

It is usually lonely and dark in the evening and street urchins who have no source of livelihood use the spot in the night to steal and sometimes rape ladies.

Apo roundabout:

Apo Round About, Abuja

Apo under bridge, Abuja



This is one of the most popular bus stops in the city, and findings revealed that it is not safe for ladies at night. Ladies are target for rape and harassment. The attackers, according to findings usually descend from the hill behind the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office. The hill, where drugs are usually sold according to findings, had on several occasions been raided by security operatives.

But despite these raids and the arrests made, these criminals always regroup back to carry out their nefarious activities.

Area 1 roundabout:



The Area 1 junction which provides a link to Wuse, Apo, and Durumi is one of the most popular bus stop in the city. Despite its proximity to the Nigerian Police Mobile Force headquarters, there have been several reports of robbery within this environment.

Some residents who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the Area one Roundabout, particularly under the bridge, is always dangerous during the late evenings and at early morning hours.

Julius Berger Junction:

Julius Berger Junction , Abuja



This spot is notorious for the popular crime of one ‘chance zone’, due to the fact that drivers who engage in these acts at the night prefer to pick their unsuspecting victims from that bus-stop.

Finance Junction:



Finance Junction opposite Wuye/ Wuye pedestrian bridge has been described as robbers’ den. Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that there is usually robbery at gun point despite the presence of a police patrol team that is located few metres away.

Victims Narrate Sad Robbery Experience



Some victims of attacks in some of these locations told THE WHISTLER that there is need for security agencies to increase the level of surveillance at these spots.

A driver who gave his name as Josiah while narrating his experience in the hands of robbers said, “It was on a Saturday when I went to do my Uber driving business. I got request to carry some ladies from Katampe estate to Apo. After dropping them, they asked that I stay and take them back to Katampe. So, we left around 9pm but on getting to Games Village roundabout, I met a traffic which was caused by the police officers who were on routine check-up. It was at that point that my car developed over heating and my engine went off, when I came down to ascertain what could be the cause, I noticed oil was pouring from the car and I couldn’t move the car.

“So, I went to meet the police officers and asked them whether I can leave the car there since I cannot get it fixed that night. But the leader of the team told me they will leave there around 12 or 1am. They said if I leave my car there, it would be vandalized because the place is one of the hot spots for crime in Abuja. They however, helped me tow the car to a mechanic after I paid them N5,000.

Another victim, Mr Fidelis Ajah narrated how he was attacked before Apo under Gudu overhead bridge.

He said, “On my way back from an evening church service, I felt like easing myself around 8pm and decided to park my car under the bridge and urinate. It wasn’t up to 30 seconds when some guys jumped down from the bridge and attacked me. They broke my head, collected my wallet, phones and money and ran away.

“When I got to the National Hospital for treatment, the doctors there told me that they have been similar cases of people who were attacked around the same spot who were brought for treatment there.”