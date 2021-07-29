Biafra Belongs To Ijaw, Not Igbo—Dokubo

Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, former leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Wednesday, said ‘Biafra has nothing to do with the Igbo’.

He therefore said the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, ‘is empty in his head’ for fighting a cause that he did not know much about.

Mr Dokubo, a self-acclaimed chairman of Biafra Defacto Customary Government, spoke during a live show on the AriseTV.

According to him, “The name of the Republic of Biafra was suggested to the Eastern Consultative Assembly by an Ijaw man, Francis Opigo.

“Ijaw is Biafra. The Ijaw are divided between the Bight of Benin and the Bight of Biafra. We are the owners of Biafra. Biafra is an Ijaw name. We own it.

“The territory identified as Biafra is Ijaw. Maybe a little Ibibios towards the end and Oron people. The real Biafra, the name Biafra, the geographical location Biafra, is Ijaw and a little Oron and a little bit Ibibio.

“In 1967, the eastern Ijaw were a part of Eastern region. An Eastern Consultative Assembly summit was convoked in Enugu and Francis, an ijaw man, gave the name ‘Biafra’. He moved the motion that Biafra should be adopted.

“Francis Opigo’s suggestion was adopted on the 30th of May 1967, and the republic of Biafra was declared which included the eastern Ijaw within our territory. So, Biafra has nothing to do with the Igbo.”