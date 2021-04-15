Biafra: Shehu Sani Mocks ‘Prime Minister Asari Dokubo’ For Failing To Hold FEC

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The former senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has mocked former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari-Dokubo, for failing a hold a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting more than a month after he declared the formation of a new ‘Biafran Government’.

Dokubo had issued a press statement last month where he declared what he called the “Biafra de facto Customary Government” and made some cabinet appointments.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Federal Government had responded to Dokubo after local and foreign media houses reported the statement.

“He (Dokubo) wants to form a phantom government and run a phantom government. I think he is free to do so,” Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, had said.

“We have so much work to do that we are not keen on giving any attention or time to a joker like Asari Dokubo. I think he is just looking for attention,” Mohammed said, while urging Nigerians to, “just take it (Dokubo’s declaration) as one of these entertainment things.”

But following silence from Dokubo more than a month after he made the declaration, Senator Sani teased the ex-militant leader in a tweet on Thursday.

“Neither Easter nor Ramadan Broadcast from Prime Minister Asari, and yet to hold FEC meeting,” tweeted Sani.

In a statement by one Uche Mefor, Dokubo said, “My first act today in taking this position is to name those who would be on the driver’s seat to navigate through this period of tempest, this period of uncertainty with me.

“I want to call on our brother, George Onyibe to come on board to join as the secretary of the defacto customary government of the State of Biafra. He will take care of the administrative, day to day administration of the Biafra State.

“I also call on our brother Emeka Emeka Esiri to take care of the legal needs of this nascent government.

“My brothers and sisters, the four of us will kick start the process, others will come on board. We want volunteers who are committed, we want volunteers because there is nothing anymore. We are the people who have volunteered to salvage ourselves and the rest of us.

“I also call on Biafrans in the various province of the Biafra nations in Aba, Abakiliki, Anang, Awka, Calabar, Degema, Eket, Enough, Nsuka, Ogoja, Oji River, Okigwe, Onitsha, Opobo, Orlu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Umuahia, Uyo and Yenegoa province.

“We are going to proceed to set up provincial structures of government starting with provincial assemblies and provincial governance and administrators.”