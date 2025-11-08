Bianca Ojukwu Says Anambra Election “Peaceful, Hitch-Free’

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has hailed the Anambra governorship election declaring it as peaceful and without tangible hitches.

The minister stated this after casting her vote at about 12.25 pm at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2, at the premises, St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area.

Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who also monitored the election in some polling units in Uruagu Ward 2, lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its satisfactory and commendable performance.

Teeming voters at Polling Unit 019 and others at Uruagu Ward 2 sang praises of the minister.

Ahead of the announcement of the election results, she urged the contestants to accept whatever the outcome is in good faith.

She said the ultimate goal was to elect a governor who serves the interests of Anambra people.