Biden, Obama Mourn ‘Best Vice President In U.S. History’

United States President Joe Biden has mourned the late ex- US Vice President, Walter F. Mondale, who passed away on Monday at age 93.

In a statement published on the White House website, Biden said that since he crossed path with the late VP in 1973, he took the deceased as one of his revered mentors.

He said it was Mondale who defined the vice presidency “as a full partnership, and helped provide a model for my service.”

“It’s with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of Vice President Walter Mondale, but great gratitude that we were able to call one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants a dear friend and mentor,” Biden added.

Mondale served as VP to former President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

Describing his role on Tuesday, Carter said he stood in a class of his own when he finetuned a dynamic model for the VP position which has been passed down to successive administrations.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history.

“During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today,” he said in a statement.

Agreeing with him, ex-president Barack Obama said the likes of the current President Joe Biden who worked with him was inspired by Mondale feats in office.

“Walter Mondale championed progressive causes and changed the role of VP—so leaders like @JoeBiden could be the last ones in the room when decisions were made,” he tweeted on Tuesday.