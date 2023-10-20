Biden Requests Special Budget To Support Israel, Ukraine Against Hamas, Putin

310 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Putin, Hamas Share Things In Common

United States President Joe Biden Friday delivered a prime-time address to the nation about the need to keep supporting Israel in its war against Hamas who killed hundreds of people in Southern Israel on October 7.

Biden spoke to the nation from the oval office of the White House in Washington DC, hours after his return from a diplomatic visit to Israel.

Biden explained that Israel and Ukraine are America’s critical partners and that supporting them against Hamas and the President Vladimir Putin administration protects America’s interests in the middle east and elsewhere.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share things in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy, completely annihilate it.

“American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us in America safe. American values are what make us a partner nation you want to work with. To put all that at risk – we walk away from Ukraine, we turn our backs on Israel – it’s just not worth it. That’s why tomorrow I’m going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs – needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine.”

“It’s a smart investment that’s gonna pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said.

Biden said Israel and Ukraine’s success against its enemies is vital for America’s national security.

“You know, history has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising,” Biden added.

Biden, however, assured of sustained humanitarian assistance in Gaza, suggesting a two-state solution wherein Israel and Palestine would live side by side – a conversation that has been ongoing for decades.

Biden warned against hate on the basis of religion, saying Jews, Christians and Muslims are one.

The president condemned the murder of a muslim American-Palestinian child in Chicago.