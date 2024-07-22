Biden’s Withdrawal From US Presidential Race Was Expected, Russia Says

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kremlin, Russia has responded to the news of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, stating that the decision was “not surprising”.

According to a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday, Russian officials had anticipated Biden’s withdrawal, although no further details were provided.

Advertisement

“Honestly, the last few years of what has been happening in the US has taught us not to be surprised by anything. Therefore, we were not very surprised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing.

THE WHISTLER reported Biden’s announcement of his decision to withdraw from the race on Sunday, and his endorsement of his vice president, Kamala Harris, to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

While the Kremlin’s statement did not explicitly endorse any particular candidate, it is seen as a sign of Russia’s ongoing interest in the US political process.