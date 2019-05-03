Big Brother Naija Themes Fourth Edition ‘Forget Wahala’

Advertisement

Organizers of Big Brother Naija has revealed “Forget Wahala” as the possible theme for the 2019 edition.

This teaser was subtly dropped on the reality TV show’s Twitter account on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria. The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

The perceived theme of the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala’ might not be far-fetched considering the fact that the ex-housemates of the ‘Double Wahala’ edition are yet to unite one year after appearing on the show.

The wait will soon be over when #BBNaija hits your 📺 screen.



Make e no go pass you by o! Make sure that your @DStvNg and @GOtvNg subscriptions are active.



Proudly sponsored by @Bet9jaOfficial.#ComingSoon #ForgetWahala pic.twitter.com/26JH0Wvkl5 — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) May 3, 2019