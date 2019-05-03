Sponsored

Big Brother Naija Themes Fourth Edition ‘Forget Wahala’

Movies
By Esther Emmanuel
bbnaija-

Advertisement

Organizers of Big Brother Naija has revealed “Forget Wahala” as the possible theme for the 2019 edition.

RELATED

BBnaija 2019: Fans Impatient As Fourth Edition Delays

BBNaija To Air Recap Of ‘See Gobbe’, ‘Double Wahala’

This teaser was subtly dropped on the reality TV show’s Twitter account on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria. The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala.’

Advertisement

The perceived theme of the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala’ might not be far-fetched considering the fact that the ex-housemates of the ‘Double Wahala’ edition are yet to unite one year after appearing on the show.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!